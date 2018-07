Tajči u Zagrebu sredila frizuru, pa na moru proslavila rođendan

There are many gorgeous five star resorts all over the world. A few have that extra star which doesn’t show up on charts but makes ALL the difference! @falkensteineriadera is one of them!!! They made my birthday magical... (and all it took was the small little gesture that moved my boys and I deeply). Thank you! The cake was exquisite!

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Jul 1, 2018 at 9:00am PDT