Nagrade su dodijeljene u 24 kategorije, a najviše Oscara je ove godine osvojio film 'Oppenheimer'
Tko je sve osvojio Oscara 2024.? Pogledajte cijelu listu dobitnika
Prošla je 96. dodjela prestižne nagrade Oscar. Nagrade su dodijeljene u 24 kategorije, a mi vam donosimo cijeli popis dobitnika. Najviše Oscara ove godine osvojio je film 'Oppenheimer'. Bio je nominiran u 13 kategorija, a osvojio je sedam nagrada.
Kategorija za najbolji film
'American Fiction'
'Anatomy of a Fall'
'Barbie'
'The Holdovers'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Maestro'
'Oppenheimer'
'Past Lives'
'Poor Things'
'Zone of Interest'
Kategorija za najboljeg redatelja
Justine Triet — 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Martin Scorsese — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer'
Yorgos Lanthimos — 'Poor Things'
Jonathan Glazer — 'The Zone of Interest'
Kategorija za najbolju mušku ulogu
Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'
Colman Domingo — 'Rustin'
Paul Giamatti — 'The Holdovers'
Cillian Murphy — 'Oppenheimer'
Jeffrey Wright — 'American Fiction'
Kategorija za najbolju žensku ulogu
Annette Bening — 'Nyad'
Lily Gladstone — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Sandra Hüller — 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Carey Mulligan — 'Maestro'
Emma Stone — 'Poor Things'
Kategorija za najbolju sporednu mušku ulogu
Sterling K. Brown — 'American Fiction'
Robert De Niro — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Robert Downey Jr. — 'Oppenheimer'
Ryan Gosling — 'Barbie'
Mark Ruffalo — 'Poor Things'
Kategorija za najbolju sporednu žensku ulogu
Emily Blunt — 'Oppenheimer'
Danielle Brooks — 'The Color Purple'
America Ferrera – 'Barbie'
Jodie Foster — 'Nyad'
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — 'The Holdovers'
Kategorija za adaptirani scenarij
'American Fiction' - Cord Jefferson
'Barbie' - Greta Gerwig i Noah Baumbach
'Oppenheimer' - Christopher Nolan
'Poor Things' - Tony McNamara
'The Zone of Interest' - Jonathan Glazer
Kategorija za najbolji izvorni scenarij
'Anatomy of a Fall' - Justine Triet i Arthur Harari
'The Holdovers' - David Hemingson
'Maestro' - Bradley Cooper i Josh Singer
'May December' - Samy Burch i Alex Mechanik
'Past Lives' - Celine Song
Kategorija za najbolju kinematografiju
'El Conde' – Edward Lachman
'Killers of the Flower Moon' – Rodrigo Prieto
'Maestro' – Matthew Libatique
'Oppenheimer' – Hoyte van Hoytema
'Poor Things' – Robbie Ryan
Kategorija za najbolju izvornu pjesmu
'The Fire Inside', 'Flamin’ Hot'
'I’m Just Ken', 'Barbie'
'It Never Went Away', 'American Symphony'
'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'What Was I Made For?', 'Barbie'
Kategorija za najbolju kostimografiju
'Barbie'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Napoleon'
'Oppenheimer'
'Poor Things'
Kategorija za najbolji zvuk
'The Creator'
'Maestro'
'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'
'Oppenheimer'
'The Zone of Interest'
Kategorija za najbolju izvornu glazbu
'American Fiction'
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Oppenheimer'
'Poor Things'
Kategorija za najbolji kratki dokumentarni film
'The ABCs of Book Banning'
'The Barber of Little Rock'
'Island in Between'
'The Last Repair Shop'
'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'
Kategorija za najbolji dugometražni dokumentarni film
'Bobi Wine: The People’s President'
'The Eternal Memory'
'Four Daughters'
'To Kill a Tiger'
'20 Days in Mariupol'
Kategorija za najbolji međunarodni dugometražni film
'Io Capitano' (Italija)
'Perfect Days' (Japan)
'Society of the Snow' (Španjolska)
'The Teachers’ Lounge' (Njemačka)
'The Zone of Interest' (Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo)
Kategorija za šminku i frizuru
'Golda'
'Maestro'
'Oppenheimer'
'Poor Things'
'Society of the Snow'
Kategorija za vizualne efekte
'The Creator'
'Godzilla Minus One'
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'
'Napoleon'
Kategorija za najbolji kratki animirani film
'War Is Over!'
'Letter to a Pig'
'Ninety-Five Senses'
'Our Uniform'
'Pachyderme'
Kategorija za najbolji animirani film
'The Boy and the Heron'
'Elemental'
'Nimona'
'Robot Dreams'
'Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Kategorija za najbolju scenografiju
'Barbie'
'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Napoleon'
'Oppenheimer'
'Poor Things'
Kategorija za najbolju montažu
'Anatomy of a Fall' - Laurent Sénéchal
'The Holdovers' - Kevin Tent
'Killers of the Flower Moon' - Thelma Schoonmaker
'Oppenheimer' - Jennifer Lame
'Poor Things' - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Kategorija za najbolji kratkometražni film
'The After'
'Invincible'
'Knight of Fortune'
'Red, White and Blue'
'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'