Trik pošao po zlu: Mađioničara pogodili samostrelom u glavu

Did you know PT Barnum (the real life character from "The Greatest Showman") invented the Sideshow? This year's @nationalartsfestival will be your chance to enjoy some truly amazing and crazy sideshow magic LIVE with our hit show "Carnival Sideshow and other magical things" from 27 June - 06 July! Definitely not-to-be-missed action!! Tickets are going fast and can be booked via the NAF website (link in profile). #NAF2019 #Makhanda #magic #mentalism #sideshow #escapes

A post shared by Li Lau (@onecrazychina) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:54am PDT