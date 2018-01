Umjetnik optužio Katy Perry: 'Ukrala mi je rad i prodaje ga'

@katyperry /her team has stolen my artwork (this piece is from 2012) and used it on her single cover - I was never contacted by her or anyone from her team or label @capitolrecords . What’s more is that Katy has been selling my artwork as her own, as merchandise on her store , and through other outlets , as a $35 print. I’m shocked that @katyperry and @capitolrecords think it is acceptable to lift my work directly from my website and use it as they please without paying me or even contacting me. #exposed

