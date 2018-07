Vraća se 'Buffy', ali bez Sarah: 'Teško mi pada ta zamjena...'

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ yet another iconic series being rebooted...why oh why do they keep doing this? I understand if a series was outdated and rubbish, but Buffy and Charmed are still really popular among fans and people still get excited when they are repeated on tv 📺 they also want a black actress for the lead, now she could be white, black, blue or any colour of the rainbow it doesn’t bother me on the ethics of the actress, but no one will replace @sarahmgellar 👍 I’m getting ready for all the “it’s gonna be a new feminist version” quotes #buffy #buffythevampireslayer #buffysummers #scoobygange

Objavu dijeli My name is Kirsty ☆★☆ (@kirsty1991dodgs) Srp 21, 2018 u 7:35 PDT