\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































#SarahJessicaParker enjoyed a beach day at the Hamptons in New York, with her husband #Matthew Broderick \ud83d\ude0d \ud83d\udcf8 TheImageDirect.com





A post shared by Sarah Jessica Parker Daily (@sjp_daily) on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT