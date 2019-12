Bio je najjači čovjek na svijetu: 'Steroidi i utezi su me uništili'

Just wanted everybody to know that the surgery was a huge success. Have a scar from my ass all the way up to my ribs. Will be in the hospital all weekend though to control this massive pain. As usual can’t wait to get out, looks like I may be going back to rehab but prayerfully home. The look on my face this time is from the happy pain medication.

