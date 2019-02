Bravo! Hrvat je postavio novi svjetski rekord ronjenja na dah

New fins, new suit and a new World Record (Aida, pending) 😁 . At the 13.th Serbian open Championship in freediving, me and @maverick2go both set a WR with Bifins, making the exact same distance. . My mental strategies made it once again possible for me, to overcome a low point in motivation, physical preparation and even push my limits further than I expected in my current shape. . I want to say thank you to everyone who has been a big support for me, especially my coach @kondiciski_trening_split and sponsor @majestic_carbon . #apnea #apnoe #freedivig #freitauchen #water #sport #watersports #pushinglimits #extremesport #worldrecord #aida #bifins #majestic #carbonfins #wetsuits #champion #breathless

