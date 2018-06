Ćorluka je faca: Dokapetan koji igra minutu i ne bole ga leđa...

Wowww ...there is now words to describe how I feel right now...everyone who put this shirt on knows what am I talking about...proud moment that i will always remember ...100 caps in my favourite team 🇭🇷 12 beautiful years❤️ thank you Hrvatska for this feeling❤️ and boys what a night...🇦🇷-🇭🇷 0-3...😁⚽️⚽️⚽️ #russia2018 #worldcup2018 #100caps #hrvatska #proud

A post shared by Vedran Ćorluka (@corlukav05_14) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT