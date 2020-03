Cura NBA igrača nakon kućnog uratka: Slučajno smo objavili...

First and foremost, I want to say that we all make mistakes however I feel like this needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, an explicit video of me was accidentally uploaded to Jamal’s account which should have never made it there in the first place. I’d like to take this moment to apologize to any fans, kids, and the public in general who may have seen it. With that being said, this is OUR personal business and the slandering/sharing of this content needs to be stopped. Thanks for anyone who has been understanding and supportive at this time and I’m so grateful for that. Thank you

A post shared by Harper Hempel (@officialharperhempel) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT