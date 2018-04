Fanny Blankers-Koen: 'Leteća kućanica' s četiri zlata s Igara

Go Fanny! #flyinghousewife would’ve been 100yrs old today and won 4 olympic gold medals just three years after WW2 ? She’s looking pretty masculine here…so hard to get faces right :/ #keeppractising - - - -#fannyblankerskoen #flyingdutchwoman #thoseshorts #athletics #trackandfield #womeninsport #olympics #londonolympics #recordbreaker #superwoman #womeninsport #womenrolemodels #inspiration #loverunning #idols #sports #sportillustration #sportsdrawing #sportsillustrator #sketchbook #georginaluck

A post shared by Georgina Luck (@georgina.luck) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:26am PDT