FOTO/VIDEO Brončani futsalaši stigli u Zagreb! Pogledajte feštu

ZAGREB - Nakon neprospavane noći u Ljubljani hrvatska futsalska reprezentacija vratila se u Hrvatsku, gdje nije imala organizirani doček. Dobro raspoloženi malonogometaši pjevali su hit Doris Dragović "Tek iz navike"
Otkada nisi tu, u mom je srcu led, dignem glavu i smijem se, tek iz navike, tek iz navike, pjevali su hrvatski futsalski reprezentativci po povratku u Zagreb.
Hrvatska je u Ljubljani u nedjelju pobijedila Francusku na šesterce i osvojila broncu na Euru, prvu medalju s velikih natjecanja.
Organiziranog dočeka za futsalske heroje nije bilo, ali dobrog raspoloženja svejedno nije manjkalo. Pogledajte video na kraju galerije.
