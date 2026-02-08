Obavijesti

NEMA DOČEKA, ALI...

FOTO/VIDEO Brončani futsalaši stigli u Zagreb! Pogledajte feštu

ZAGREB - Nakon neprospavane noći u Ljubljani hrvatska futsalska reprezentacija vratila se u Hrvatsku, gdje nije imala organizirani doček. Dobro raspoloženi malonogometaši pjevali su hit Doris Dragović "Tek iz navike"
Velika Gorica: Doček hrvatske futsalske reprezentacije koja je osvojila brončanu medalju u Ljubljani
Otkada nisi tu, u mom je srcu led, dignem glavu i smijem se, tek iz navike, tek iz navike, pjevali su hrvatski futsalski reprezentativci po povratku u Zagreb. | Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
