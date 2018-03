Legendarni biciklist pao je već treći put u samo mjesec dana

Tomorrow, a race close to my heart, a Monument I won, a course that builds a crescendo like no other in cycling. 300km. Milano-Sanremo. I’m riding with a broken rib. I cannot do it anymore damage, however I’m under no illusions to win. But I will be in full support of my @teamdidata teammates.

