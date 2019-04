Na treningu Bayerna radile i šake: Potukli se Lewa i Coman

Velika tučnjava na treningu Bayerna, barem ako je vjerovati Bildu!

Naime, prema pisanju Nijemaca na Kovačevom treningu potukla su se dva prvotimca, Francuz Kingsley Coman i Robert Lewandowski.

According to Bild, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski fought each other with fists in training today. Süle, Boateng and other players had to separate them. Kovač didn't send them to the dressing room and both continued training, which surprised the rest of the players.