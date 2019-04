Novi hit je LFC: 'Malo MMA-a, malo hrvanja i malo odjeće'

LFC are you ready for me!? @lingeriefightingchampionships Looking forward to spending time backstage with the ladies of LFC. Honestly they’re some of the strongest, kindest and most humble women I have ever met. @snowboardninja and @audreylazzara are total babes! * * * * * * * * * * * * * ** * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * #lfc #fight #fighters #femalefighter #mma #burlesque #cagefighter #friendsfirst #inspiration #empowered #empoweringwomen #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #empowerment #empoweredwomen #girlfight #fitchick #fitchicks #yegfitness #wrestle #wwe #curlsforthegirls

A post shared by Jenn Repp (@jenn.repp) on Mar 12, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT