Samo svjetski prvaci, molim! Čilić 'pojačao' braću Sinković

Welcome aboard @marincilic 💪 we need one more in #M4x for the National championship 😂 any volunteer? #sinkovicbrothers #marincilic #broTOkyo #trainingsession #learning #rowing #jarun #lake #zagreb #croatiafulloflife

A post shared by Sinkovic Brothers (@sinkovicbrothers) on Mar 13, 2020 at 5:18am PDT