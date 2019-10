Njemačka pilotkinja više zaradi od Interneta nego od letenja...

Press Play ▶️ Family is everything 🙏🏽❤️ Those who follow my stories see that I post a lot of „expectations vs. reality“ moments of our family 🙈 Even though I hear it a lot that our life seems perfect it definitely isn‘t!! For example to get this shot we had to wake up at 5am. Mason kept us awake several times that night though so we felt like zombies 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ when we had to get up in the morning 😂 When Iqbal and I don‘t get much sleep we argue more (about stupid things) which is normal I guess 🙈 But you see: We are a family like everyone else so don’t feel bad when you assume to see „perfect“ moments of us 🙏🏽 Social Media should inspire and don’t make anyone feel bad ❤️

