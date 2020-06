\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































\"Food scraps and yard waste together currently make up about 30 percent of what we throw away, and should be composted instead. Making compost keeps these materials out of landfills where they take up space and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas.\" - @epagov \ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf31 . . . . #soilandpeople #food #community #education #compost #urbanfarming #losangeles #laevents #thingstodoinla #sustainability #organic #shoplocal #eatlocal #communitycomposting #zerowaste #zerowastela #zerowasteliving #foodjustice #foodpolicy #lacompost #natural #soil #gardening #growyourown #foodismedicine #vegan #lavegan #environment #family





A post shared by LA COMPOST (@lacompost) on Jan 9, 2019 at 7:55am PST