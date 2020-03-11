S dvije godine je izgubila kosu, a trčanje ju je 'vratilo' u život
Lindsay je s dvije godine izgubila kosu. Ustanovljena joj je alopecija koja uzrokuje gubitak dlake. Nakon toga počela je nositi perike, a kada je krenula trčati sve joj se promijenilo na bolje
Lindsay Walter (29) trkačica iz Charlottea rođena je 1990. s prekrasnom crvenom kosom.
Dvije godine kasnije kosa joj je počela otpadati, a samo nekoliko tjedana nakon, zbog alopecije ostala je bez kose. Alopecija je bolest koja dovodi do gubitka dlake po cijelom tijelu.
U to vrijeme kada je Lindsay izgubila kosu bila je premlada da bi shvatila što za nju znači alopecija. Tada je za nju odrastati bilo mukotrpno i teško.
I spoke to a school about loving yourself, my Alopecia, running, basketball but most importantly how to be KIND to each other and that though we all look different we are ALL beautiful, perfect and deserve all of the love and good things in life ❤️ • Out of everything this is the biggest glow up I am the most proud of. Even more than any basketball game, award, running finish line but THIS! The journey of self acceptance and embracing who God made me to be. All of the good and opportunities He gave to me have all been apart of his plan. When I look back and hated my Alopecia, hiding under my wig and letting people bully me was just making me stronger and now has helped give me a voice to others. Alopecia or not, we all can choose kindness, to love each other but above all love ourselves. I look at the woman I am today and I see someone who has been through a lot, but who is confident, chosen, loved, and given the gift to spread joy and positivity. I am thankful for so much. BALD IS BEAUTIFUL 💙 And, Amen for braces too 🙌🏻 #alopecia #alopeciaawareness #transformationtuesday #bodypositive #canthurtme #keepshowingup #fitness #fitfam #bald #runner #instarunners #strongwomen #running #704 #news #positivity #positivevibes #marathonrunner #runnerscommunity #inspire #athlete #livebravely
Svoju prvu periku dobila je s četiri godine. Sramila se nositi perike pa je čak i učiteljima u školi prešućivala da ima alopeciju. Vršnjaci su je u školi maltretirali zbog perike i nedostatka kose. U početku je za nju alopecija bila samo negativna stvar o kojoj je teško pričala čak i sa svojim roditeljima.
Sada su se stvari promijenile. Na bolje. Danas se ona osjeća sretnom i smatra da je to zbog trčanja. Na zadnjoj godini fakulteta istrčala je svoj prvi maraton. Što je više trčala to je imala više samopouzdanja.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us...”. Marianne Williamson • June 2012 I ran my first marathon @grandmasmarathon I was undertrained, made so many rookie mistakes that make me laugh now but that 26.2 run changed my life in more ways than I could ever imagine. I fought for the finish and couldn’t stop smiling. I proved I can do hard things & to try new things because you never know what may happen. I was still so insecure & hiding my Alopecia as I did since age 2 and continued to do. @runrocknroll San Diego 2016 my first bald marathon 🙏🏻 a moment in my life I had dreamed of since I was a kid. To finally be the woman God called me to be, to accept and love my Alopecia and bald head. It was during this time I knew why He gave me this gift, to inspire, encourage & spread joy to others. I’ll never forget this race, another life changing moment. Then completing my 40th marathon this past December at the @stjude Memphis Marathon. A dream that I didn’t even know was mine, or attainable. Running has been the sweetest gift, changing my life in all the best ways, bringing the best people and moments into my life. It taught me to work hard, always believe in myself, to keep showing up, and the only way to fail is to quit trying. To have the opportunity to come back and run all these races again this year makes me so thankful. Thank you running, thank you Alopecia. Dream big, never quit & always believe in yourself 💫 #alopecia #nuunlife #fitness #whstrong #cltfitness #rnrsd #popsugarfitness #grandmasmarathon #bodypositive #transformation #transformationtuesday
Trening i uspješne utrke od nje su stvorili moćnu ženu.
Do sada je pretrčala 40 maratona, a trenutno se priprema za Bostonski maraton.
Sve to povećalo je njeno samopouzdanje pa je na kraju odlučila prestati nositi perike.
To je za nju bila najveća prekretnica. Tada je počela više voljeti i cijeniti sebe te je prihvatila svoju alopeciju kao nešto pozitivno.
Tijekom jednog intervju kojeg je Lindsay sretno prihvatila u nadi da otvori oči svima koji se možda bore s alopecijom kao što je i ona, stekla je osjećaj da priča koju je novinar pokušao predstaviti možda nije toliko pozitivna. Novinar ju je nazvao 'oboljelom od alopecije', a one je rekla kako ne voli da se koristi ta etiketa 'oboljela'.
I DO NOT suffer from Alopecia • I was doing an interview with a big media source yesterday (I won’t mention the name) & the woman that began asking questions had titled her outline “Alopecia Sufferer & Running” I politely told her I did not suffer from Alopecia but it was something that I have, it’s apart of me but not who I am. It does not define me, if anything it’s made me a better, stronger, more loving and compassionate person. We continued on and two questions later she mentioned the word again and again I corrected her. But the third time when the phrase “alopecia sufferer” was used I kindly told I did not wish to continue with this interview and did not give permission to share any of this content. ALWAYS stand up what you believe in and what you stand for, never let anyone make you feel a certain way or question yourself. I do not suffer from my Alopecia and never want someone to feel bad for me. And honestly I’m irritated by that word in this context. Of course Alopecia was really hard to deal with growing up and sometimes can be tough but it also has brought me so much joy, and opportunities and opened my eyes to so much. I don’t feel bad for myself in the least. We are all dealt things and in situations that can be tough and may seem unfair at times, but we get to choose our attitudes and how we respond. Not suffering & choosing gratitude and positivity today & everyday 💕 #alopecia #mentor #bodypositive #selflove #whstrong #beauty #beautybias #speaker #clt #alopeciaawareness #positivevibes #girlcollective
Uljudno mu je rekla da ne pati od alopecije, već da je to nešto što ima, nešto što ne određuje tko je ona kao osoba. Kaže kako ju je alopecija učinila boljom, snažnijom i suosjećajnijom osobom.
Ipak, novinar je i dalje tokom intervjua nastavio koristiti riječ oboljela te je ona na kraju odlučila odustati od intervjua. Nije htjela da njena priča bude ispričana kao tužna jer kako ona kaže, ona ne osjeća tugu.
Zahvaljujući društvenim mrežama uspjela se povezati s ostalom djecom koja imaju alopeciju te joj je u cilju da im postane prijatelj i savjetnik kakvog ona nije imala dok je odrastala.
One day your biggest struggle will become your greatest ministry & that is the greatest gift. It is the sweetest joy to be able to give back, encourage, be a resource and friend to kids and families with Alopecia. I think of how helpful it would of been to know someone else who had this condition when I was younger. It would of changed my outlook on it, I wouldn’t of felt alone and dealt with my emotions a lot differently. I am so thankful to be the light for someone else. It’s been an emotional start to the year, but this past weekend to host an event with so many new families fills my heart so much. 🧡 be your own kind of beautiful. #baldisbeautiful #alopecia #inspire • #alopeciaawareness #inspired #bald #beauty #704 #mentor #community #networking #mondaymotivation #hylandspowered #runner #runningmotivation #strongwomen #motivationalspeaker #baldhead #runnersofinstagram #news #whstrong #autoimmune #fitness #mentalhealth #bodypositive #selflove #bodypositivity #choosejoy #faith #inspiringwomenrunners
Pokrenula je i program Lindsay Little Pals, gdje piše djeci s alopecijom diljem svijeta, dijeli im savjete i potiče ih da više vole sebe i da prihvate alopeciju kao nešto pozitivno.
Zbog pronalaska vlastite sreće i prihvaćanjem svoje alopecije Lindsay ne želi da ju itko naziva oboljeloM ili da se za nju govori kako pati od teške bolesti jer za nju alopecija nije patnja, uz nju je pronašla ljubav, sreću i stekla samopouzdanje, prenosi Shape.
