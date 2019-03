'Veganstvo me skoro ubilo, pa sad jedem 2 kg mesa dnevno'

Current condition after a mini bulk of a month of higher intake ~2500-3000cals (of whole, nutrient-dense food)... Gotta work with the dynamic nature of the metabolism and keep it happy! 😊 For a healthy metabolism, you must EAT, not starve! Strategic nutrition + proper training (LIFT HEAVY SHIT.) & programming + rest = better body composition, energy, performance. Making HEALTH the priority, and letting aesthetics be a reflection and by-product. There's no one way or magic pill - Get to know your unique body, its needs and what works for you (and adapt as needs change too), keep it simple, and most of all enjoy, embrace and TRUST the process! 🌟 #leangains #healthfirst #fitgirls #strongcurves #hipthrusts #wholefoodsforthewin #feedmuscleburnfat #strongnotskinny #liftheavy #sleepingbeauty #recoverywins #leanbulk #nourishnotstarve

