Meghan Markle na bananama napisala poruke prostitutkama

Inside the food parcels handed out to sex workers in Bristol yesterday, were some bananas carrying a personal, handwritten message from the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan and Harry were supporting the charity One 25 on a day of engagements in Bristol. Meghan wrote: "You Are Strong" "You Are Special" "You Are Loved" "You Are Brave"

