Objavili nominacije za nagradu Oscar: Pogledajte koji su se sve filmovi našli na popisu...

Glumci Zazie Beetz i Jack Quaid objavili su nominacije za 96. dodjelu Oscara koja će se održati 10. ožujka 2024. godine.

Proteklu filmsku godinu obilježila su dva filmska hita 'Oppenheimer' i 'Barbie' koji su dominirali u kino blagajnama zaradivši globalno više od dvije milijarde dolara. Upravo je 'Oppenheimer' zaradio najviše nominacija - čak 13, a slijedi ga film 'Poor Things' s 11 nominacija. Hit 'Barbie' nominiran je u 8 kategorija.

Pogledajte cijeli popis nominacija.

Kategorija za najbolji film

'American Fiction'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'

'Zone of Interest'

Kategorija za najboljeg redatelja

Justine Triet — 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer'

Yorgos Lanthimos — 'Poor Things'

Jonathan Glazer — 'The Zone of Interest'

Kategorija za najbolju mušku ulogu

Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'

Colman Domingo — 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti — 'The Holdovers'

Cillian Murphy — 'Oppenheimer'

Jeffrey Wright — 'American Fiction'

Foto: YouTube/Screenshot

Kategorija za najbolju žensku ulogu

Annette Bening — 'Nyad'

Lily Gladstone — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Sandra Hüller — 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan — 'Maestro'

Emma Stone — 'Poor Things'

Kategorija za najbolju sporednu mušku ulogu

Sterling K. Brown — 'American Fiction'

Robert De Niro — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert Downey Jr. — 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling — 'Barbie'

Mark Ruffalo — 'Poor Things'

Kategorija za najbolju sporednu žensku ulogu

Emily Blunt — 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks — 'The Color Purple'

America Ferrera – 'Barbie'

Jodie Foster — 'Nyad'

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — 'The Holdovers'

Kategorija za adaptirani scenarij

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'The Zone of Interest'

Kategorija za najbolji izvorni scenarij

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'The Holdovers'

'Maestro'

'May December'

'Past Lives'

Kategorija za najbolju kinematografiju

'El Conde' – Edward Lachman

'Killers of the Flower Moon' – Rodrigo Prieto

'Maestro' – Matthew Libatique

'Oppenheimer' – Hoyte van Hoytema

'Poor Things' – Robbie Ryan

Foto: Profimedia

Kategorija za najbolju originalnu pjesmu

'The Fire Inside”, “Flamin’ Hot'

'I’m Just Ken', 'Barbie'

'It Never Went Away', 'American Symphony'

'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'What Was I Made For?', 'Barbie'

Kategorija za kostimografiju

'Barbie'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Kategorija za najbolji zvuk

'The Creator'

'Maestro'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

Kategorija za najbolju filmsku glazbu

'American Fiction'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

Kategorija za kratki dokumentarni film

'The ABCs of Book Banning'

'The Barber of Little Rock'

'Island in Between'

'The Last Repair Shop'

'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

Kategorija za dugometražni dokumentarni film

'Bobi Wine: The People’s President'

'The Eternal Memory'

'Four Daughters'

'To Kill a Tiger'

'20 Days in Mariupol'

Kategorija za najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku

'Io Capitano' (Italija)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'Society of the Snow' (Španjolska)

'The Teachers’ Lounge' (Njemačka)

'The Zone of Interest' (Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo)

Kategorija za šminku i frizuru

'Golda'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Society of the Snow'

Kategorija za vizualne efekte

'The Creator'

'Godzilla Minus One'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'