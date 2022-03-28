Ovo su svi dobitnici Oscara po kategorijama, pogledajte popis

Jane Campion je postala najbolja redateljica, Will Smith dobio je Oscara za najbolju mušku glavnu ulogu, a Jessica Chastain za najbolju žensku ulogu. Dominirala je 'Dina', a podbacio Netflixov adut 'Šape pasje'
U dvorani Dolby Theatre, u Los Angelesu, nakon dvije pandemijske godine upriličena je 94. dodjela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oscar. Glamur se vratio u Hollywood, a prestižni kipići su podijeljeni. Većina favorita na koncu je i osvojila najprestižnije filmske nagrade, a ovo je popis svih dobitnika po kategorijama.
Najbolji film:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najbolji redatelj/ica:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Najbolja glumica u glavnoj ulozi:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy
Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Najbolji glumac u glavnoj ulozi:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najbolja glumica u sporednoj ulozi:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Najbolji glumac u sporednoj ulozi:
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Najbolji originalni scenarij:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij:
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Najbolji međunarodni film:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Luana: a Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Najbolji dokumentarni film:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film:
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Najbolji animirani film:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Najbolji animirani kratki film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Najbolja fotografija:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Najbolji vizualni efekti:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Najbolji dizajn kostima:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Najbolja Montaža:
Don't look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick, Boom
Najbolja šminka i frizura:
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Najbolja originalna pjesma:
'Be Alive', King Richard
'Dos Oruguitas', Encanto
'Down to Joy',Belfast
'No Time to Die', No Time to Die
'Somehow You Do', Four Good Days
Najbolja originalna filmska glazba:
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Paralell Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Najbolja scenografija:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Najbolji zvuk:
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story