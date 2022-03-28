Ovo su svi dobitnici Oscara po kategorijama, pogledajte popis

U dvorani Dolby Theatre, u Los Angelesu, nakon dvije pandemijske godine upriličena je 94. dodjela prestižnih filmskih nagrada Oscar. Glamur se vratio u Hollywood, a prestižni kipići su podijeljeni. Većina favorita na koncu je i osvojila najprestižnije filmske nagrade, a ovo je popis svih dobitnika po kategorijama.

Najbolji film:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najbolji redatelj/ica:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Najbolja glumica u glavnoj ulozi:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy

Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Najbolji glumac u glavnoj ulozi:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najbolja glumica u sporednoj ulozi:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Najbolji glumac u sporednoj ulozi:

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Najbolji originalni scenarij:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij:

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Najbolji međunarodni film:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Luana: a Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Najbolji dokumentarni film:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Najbolji animirani film:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Najbolji animirani kratki film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Najbolja fotografija:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Najbolji vizualni efekti:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najbolji dizajn kostima:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Najbolja Montaža:

Don't look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick, Boom

Najbolja šminka i frizura:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Najbolja originalna pjesma:

'Be Alive', King Richard

'Dos Oruguitas', Encanto

'Down to Joy',Belfast

'No Time to Die', No Time to Die

'Somehow You Do', Four Good Days

Najbolja originalna filmska glazba:

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Paralell Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Najbolja scenografija:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Najbolji zvuk:

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

