Svi dobitnici na jednom mjestu: 'Sve u isto vrijeme' ima najviše nagrada, 'Elvis' doživio debakl

Gotovi su 95. Oscari. Ove godine, za razliku od prošle, nije bilo većih kontroverzi. Upoznajte sve dobitnike Oscara...
Gotova je i 95. po redu dodjela nagrada Oscar. Bila je to uzbudljiva večer, bilo je tu iznenađenja, u jednom trenutku na pozornici se pojavio i magarac, a dominirali su "Sve u isto vrijeme (Everything Everywhere All at Once) te "Na Zapadu ništa novo" (All Quiet on the Western Front). Najveći gubitnik večeri, slobodno to možemo reći, je film "Elvis".
U nastavku pogledajte sve dobitnike ovogodišnjih Oscara:
NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Turning Red
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau — The Whale
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once
NAJBOLJ DOKUMENTARNI FILM
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
Navalny
A House Made of Splinters
NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI IGRANI FILM
Le Pupille
An Irish Goodbye
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride
NAJBOLJA FOTOGRAFIJA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Empire of Light
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Tár
NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA
The Whale
Elvis
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
NAJBOLJI DIZAJN KOSTIMA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
NAJBOLJI MEĐUNARODNI FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
The Quiet Girl
EO
NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI DOKUMENTARNI FILM
The Elephant Whisperers
38 at the Garden
How Do You Measure a Year?
Haulout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At the Gate
NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
My Year of Dicks
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA
Babylon
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Fabelmans
NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA GLAZBA
Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick
NAJBOLJI ZVUK
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman
“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once
NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
NAJBOLJA REŽIJA
Daniel Kwan I Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field — Tár
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness
NAJBOLJI GLUMAC
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler — Elvis
Paul Mescal — Aftersun
Bill Nighy — Living
NAJBOLJA GLUMICA
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
NAJBOLJI FILM
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Sve u isto vrijeme)
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking