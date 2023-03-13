Svi dobitnici na jednom mjestu: 'Sve u isto vrijeme' ima najviše nagrada, 'Elvis' doživio debakl

Gotova je i 95. po redu dodjela nagrada Oscar. Bila je to uzbudljiva večer, bilo je tu iznenađenja, u jednom trenutku na pozornici se pojavio i magarac, a dominirali su "Sve u isto vrijeme (Everything Everywhere All at Once) te "Na Zapadu ništa novo" (All Quiet on the Western Front). Najveći gubitnik večeri, slobodno to možemo reći, je film "Elvis".

U nastavku pogledajte sve dobitnike ovogodišnjih Oscara:

NAJBOLJI DUGOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau — The Whale

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

NAJBOLJ DOKUMENTARNI FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

Navalny

A House Made of Splinters

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI IGRANI FILM

Le Pupille

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride

NAJBOLJA FOTOGRAFIJA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Empire of Light

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Tár

NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA

The Whale

Elvis

The Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NAJBOLJI DIZAJN KOSTIMA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

NAJBOLJI MEĐUNARODNI FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

The Quiet Girl

EO

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

The Elephant Whisperers

38 at the Garden

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At the Gate

NAJBOLJI KRATKOMETRAŽNI ANIMIRANI FILM

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA

Babylon

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA GLAZBA

Babylon

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ

Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top Gun: Maverick

NAJBOLJI ZVUK

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

NAJBOLJA ORIGINALNA PJESMA

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once

NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

NAJBOLJA REŽIJA

Daniel Kwan I Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field — Tár

Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler — Elvis

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Bill Nighy — Living

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

NAJBOLJI FILM

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Sve u isto vrijeme)

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

