Tužno bez Robina Williamsa: 25 godina od 'Tatice u haljini'

Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many. Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and and sweet memories . Can ya guess the movie? The Today Show is airing our interview in early November. Join us for the 25th anniversary of the #MrsDoubtfire

