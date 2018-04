'Vegani imaju bolji seks, meso šteti i uzrokuje impotenciju'

Embracing mystery and seeking knowledge is an unsettling journey for at least a couple of reasons. First, when we seek to know someone and to unlock all their mysteries, we have to give that person power over us. We are admitting to them we don’t know everything, that we’re ignorant. This takes humility and trust, which is disconcerting. Second, we don’t know what we’re going to discover when we start peeling back those layers. We feel anxious and nervous. But these feelings electrify us. They make us feel alive. They turn life into an adventure. April 24, 2018 my book #lustforlove (previously titled #thesensualrevolution) is available on Amazon ❤️

