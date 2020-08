\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art \u2665\ufe0f\u2665\ufe0f





A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 1, 2020 at 11:09am PDT