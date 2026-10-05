Španjolska vlada pokušala je zabraniti sve deložacije do 2030. nakon masovnih prosvjeda zbog deložacije iz stana 87-godišnje madridske umirovljenice Maricarmen Abascal
KRIZA Španjolska ide na prijevremene izbore. Gradovi puni prosvjednika i šatora
Španjolski premijer Pedro Sánchez na izvanrednoj konferenciji za novinare objavio je kako će Španjolska na parlamentarne izbore izaći 29. studenoga. Regularni izbori trebali su biti sljedeće ljeto, piše New York Times.
Odluku je donio nakon što je u petak u parlamentu odbačen njegov paket mjera za rješavanje stambene krize. Španjolska vlada pokušala je zabraniti sve deložacije do 2030. nakon masovnih prosvjeda zbog deložacije iz stana 87-godišnje madridske umirovljenice Maricarmen Abascal. Odluka je stupila na snagu odmah, ali je u roku od 30 dana trebao odobriti parlament, u kojem lijeva koalicija premijera Pedra Sáncheza nema većinu.
Maricarmen Abascal je 23. rujna deložirana, u četvrtom pokušaju, iz stana koji je njezin otac unajmio 1956. u središnjem madridskom kvartu Retiro. Nastavila je živjeti u njemu nakon što su joj roditelji umrli, s ograničenom najamninom, dok stan nije 2018. kupila investicijska tvrtka Urbagestión. Ta je tvrtka stanarinu s 500 eura mjesečno povećala na 2650 eura. Poslije su bili voljni smanjiti je na 1650 eura, no ona to i dalje nije mogla plaćati svojom mirovinom od 1350 eura. Nakon prosvjeda je investicijska tvrtka ponudila ugovor na osam godina s najamninom od 30 posto njezine mirovine, odnosno oko 460 dolara
What began as a housing protest sparked by MariCarmen’s eviction has evolved into a wider, much more diverse movement for social and political change. The encampment on Sol now embodies a new grassroots era for Spain, and is named @acampada26s ⛺️☀️ https://t.co/Fe6ODFZbMR— Madrid No Frills (@madridnofrills) October 3, 2026
Slučaj 87-godišnjakinje koja je 23. rujna izbačena iz stana u kojem je živjela 70 godina pokrenuo je mase zbog stambene krize u Španjolskoj i astronomskog rasta najamnina. Uz pratnju policije Maricarmen Abascal prošli tjedan je iznesena na nosilima iz stana.
🇪🇸|The Third Night at Puerta del Sol: Madrid Is Teaching All of Europe What It Means to Be "Un-evictable" Puerta del Sol. The third night. Hundreds of tents. Madrid refuses to go home. They aren't just "protesting." They are living there. In the square. At bank entrances. At subway station exits. In the very heart of the Spanish nation. Their tents are their homes, because their actual homes were turned into investment portfolios by vulture funds. "We are un-evictable." This isn't a slogan. It is a legal fact. When a family is surrounded by thousands of people, an eviction order cannot be enforced. When a community stands guard at the doorway, the police cannot enter. When an entire city says no, the government must make a choice: use violence against its own people, or admit defeat. Madrid chose to stall. The protesters chose to stay. Mari Carmen They are standing guard over Mari Carmen’s home. A name. A woman. A door. An eviction order. She is not behind on her rent. She lives in a building acquired by a fund. The new owner wants her out. Wants to renovate. Wants to raise the rent. Wants to turn her home into profit. She refuses. So the neighbors came. The unions came. The square was occupied. And "Mari Carmen’s home" became "Madrid’s home." Because anyone renting in Madrid could be the next Mari Carmen. Anyone in Madrid unable to pay the rent could be the next person facing eviction. They aren't just protecting one person. They are protecting everyone. Who Is Evicting? Blackstone. The world’s largest asset management firm. Hoarding tens of thousands of housing units in Spain. Terminating social lease contracts in Barcelona. Buying up entire buildings in Madrid. Evicting tenants during the pandemic in the US. Acquiring student housing in the UK. Vulture funds. Funds that bought up Spain’s housing stock after the 2008 crisis. Waiting for property prices to hit rock bottom. Waiting for eviction orders to take effect. Waiting to resell at double the price after renovations. Foreign buyers. In Barcelona, foreign buyers account for 14% of transactions. In Barceloneta, they make up 49.6% of buyers. In high-pressure housing zones, 30% of apartments have no registered residents. They are assets. Not homes. The Sánchez government. It proposed a 100% tax. It proposed a housing decree. It declared that "the free lunch is over." But the bill didn't pass. The decree is under negotiation. Evictions continue. The President of the Community of Madrid. The person responsible for carrying out eviction orders. What is her government doing? Waiting. Watching. Hoping the protesters will simply tire themselves out. They haven't tired. This is the third night. Why Puerta del Sol? Puerta del Sol was not chosen at random. It is the birthplace of the 2011 15-M movement. It is where the *Indignados* (the Outraged) occupied the square and redefined Spanish politics. It is where the slogan "Real Democracy Now" was first shouted. Fifteen years later: the same square, the same generation (and their children), the same enemy. Housing. Jobs. Dignity. Democracy. In 2011, they shouted, "We are not commodities." In 2026, they shout, "We are un-evictable." The same anger. The same determination. The same refusal. General Strike "General strike, now." This is not a "call." It is an ultimatum. If the government doesn't stop evictions, if vulture funds don't stop their plunder, if rents aren't frozen, if contracts aren't automatically renewed all of Spain will grind to a halt. This is not a "demand" from the Left. It is a "declaration of war" from the working class. When workers cannot live where they work, the economy stops turning. When nurses cannot afford rent near the hospital, healthcare collapses. When teachers are pushed out to the suburbs, schools empty out. When young people can never afford to buy a home, the future dies. A general strike does not "ask" for change. It "creates" change.— Aprajita Nafs Nefes 🦋 Ancient Believer (@aprajitanefes) September 29, 2026
Prosvjednici su postavili kamp sa stotinama šatora na madridskom trgu Puerta del Sol, deseci tisuća ljudi izašli su na ulice u Madridu, Barceloni, Sevilli, Málagi i Cádizu.
Organizacija Amnesty International ustvrdila je da deložacija, provedena bez osiguravanja alternativnog smještaja, predstavlja kršenje ljudskih prava. Maricarmen je prebačena u bolnicu.
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