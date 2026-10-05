KRIZA Španjolska ide na prijevremene izbore. Gradovi puni prosvjednika i šatora

🇪🇸|The Third Night at Puerta del Sol: Madrid Is Teaching All of Europe What It Means to Be "Un-evictable" Puerta del Sol. The third night. Hundreds of tents. Madrid refuses to go home. They aren't just "protesting." They are living there. In the square. At bank entrances. At subway station exits. In the very heart of the Spanish nation. Their tents are their homes, because their actual homes were turned into investment portfolios by vulture funds. "We are un-evictable." This isn't a slogan. It is a legal fact. When a family is surrounded by thousands of people, an eviction order cannot be enforced. When a community stands guard at the doorway, the police cannot enter. When an entire city says no, the government must make a choice: use violence against its own people, or admit defeat. Madrid chose to stall. The protesters chose to stay. Mari Carmen They are standing guard over Mari Carmen’s home. A name. A woman. A door. An eviction order. She is not behind on her rent. She lives in a building acquired by a fund. The new owner wants her out. Wants to renovate. Wants to raise the rent. Wants to turn her home into profit. She refuses. So the neighbors came. The unions came. The square was occupied. And "Mari Carmen’s home" became "Madrid’s home." Because anyone renting in Madrid could be the next Mari Carmen. Anyone in Madrid unable to pay the rent could be the next person facing eviction. They aren't just protecting one person. They are protecting everyone. Who Is Evicting? Blackstone. The world’s largest asset management firm. Hoarding tens of thousands of housing units in Spain. Terminating social lease contracts in Barcelona. Buying up entire buildings in Madrid. Evicting tenants during the pandemic in the US. Acquiring student housing in the UK. Vulture funds. Funds that bought up Spain’s housing stock after the 2008 crisis. Waiting for property prices to hit rock bottom. Waiting for eviction orders to take effect. Waiting to resell at double the price after renovations. Foreign buyers. In Barcelona, foreign buyers account for 14% of transactions. In Barceloneta, they make up 49.6% of buyers. In high-pressure housing zones, 30% of apartments have no registered residents. They are assets. Not homes. The Sánchez government. It proposed a 100% tax. It proposed a housing decree. It declared that "the free lunch is over." But the bill didn't pass. The decree is under negotiation. Evictions continue. The President of the Community of Madrid. The person responsible for carrying out eviction orders. What is her government doing? Waiting. Watching. Hoping the protesters will simply tire themselves out. They haven't tired. This is the third night. Why Puerta del Sol? Puerta del Sol was not chosen at random. It is the birthplace of the 2011 15-M movement. It is where the *Indignados* (the Outraged) occupied the square and redefined Spanish politics. It is where the slogan "Real Democracy Now" was first shouted. Fifteen years later: the same square, the same generation (and their children), the same enemy. Housing. Jobs. Dignity. Democracy. In 2011, they shouted, "We are not commodities." In 2026, they shout, "We are un-evictable." The same anger. The same determination. The same refusal. General Strike "General strike, now." This is not a "call." It is an ultimatum. If the government doesn't stop evictions, if vulture funds don't stop their plunder, if rents aren't frozen, if contracts aren't automatically renewed all of Spain will grind to a halt. This is not a "demand" from the Left. It is a "declaration of war" from the working class. When workers cannot live where they work, the economy stops turning. When nurses cannot afford rent near the hospital, healthcare collapses. When teachers are pushed out to the suburbs, schools empty out. When young people can never afford to buy a home, the future dies. A general strike does not "ask" for change. It "creates" change.