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SANCHEZ RASPISAO

KRIZA Španjolska ide na prijevremene izbore. Gradovi puni prosvjednika i šatora

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KRIZA Španjolska ide na prijevremene izbore. Gradovi puni prosvjednika i šatora
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Španjolska vlada pokušala je zabraniti sve deložacije do 2030. nakon masovnih prosvjeda zbog deložacije iz stana 87-godišnje madridske umirovljenice Maricarmen Abascal

Španjolski premijer Pedro Sánchez na izvanrednoj konferenciji za novinare objavio je kako će Španjolska na parlamentarne izbore izaći 29. studenoga. Regularni izbori trebali su biti sljedeće ljeto, piše New York Times.

Odluku je donio nakon što je u petak u parlamentu odbačen njegov paket mjera za rješavanje stambene krize. Španjolska vlada pokušala je zabraniti sve deložacije do 2030. nakon masovnih prosvjeda zbog deložacije iz stana 87-godišnje madridske umirovljenice Maricarmen Abascal. Odluka je stupila na snagu odmah, ali je u roku od 30 dana trebao odobriti parlament, u kojem lijeva koalicija premijera Pedra Sáncheza nema većinu.

IZBILI I NEREDI VIDEO Kaos u Španjolskoj: Tisuće ljudi izašle na ulice zbog sve veće stambene krize...
VIDEO Kaos u Španjolskoj: Tisuće ljudi izašle na ulice zbog sve veće stambene krize...

Maricarmen Abascal je 23. rujna deložirana, u četvrtom pokušaju, iz stana koji je njezin otac unajmio 1956. u središnjem madridskom kvartu Retiro. Nastavila je živjeti u njemu nakon što su joj roditelji umrli, s ograničenom najamninom, dok stan nije 2018. kupila investicijska tvrtka Urbagestión. Ta je tvrtka stanarinu s 500 eura mjesečno povećala na 2650 eura. Poslije su bili voljni smanjiti je na 1650 eura, no ona to i dalje nije mogla plaćati svojom mirovinom od 1350 eura. Nakon prosvjeda je investicijska tvrtka ponudila ugovor na osam godina s najamninom od 30 posto njezine mirovine, odnosno oko 460 dolara

Slučaj 87-godišnjakinje koja je 23. rujna izbačena iz stana u kojem je živjela 70 godina pokrenuo je mase zbog stambene krize u Španjolskoj i astronomskog rasta najamnina. Uz pratnju policije Maricarmen Abascal prošli tjedan je iznesena na nosilima iz stana.

Prosvjednici su postavili kamp sa stotinama šatora na madridskom trgu Puerta del Sol, deseci tisuća ljudi izašli su na ulice u Madridu, Barceloni, Sevilli, Málagi i Cádizu.

Organizacija Amnesty International ustvrdila je da deložacija, provedena bez osiguravanja alternativnog smještaja, predstavlja kršenje ljudskih prava. Maricarmen je prebačena u bolnicu.

Igre na sreću mogu izazvati ovisnost. 18+

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