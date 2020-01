Harry nije jedini: Rastavljena glumica zavela i odvela princa

It was a small ceremony⛪️ And while press photos weren't allowed during the event, Time magazine reported on the day in detail, noting that the 🤴🏻Duke of Windsor was "hallow-eyed" 👸🏻as Simpson walked down the aisle to the march from Handel's Judas Maccabeus, wearing a dress of soft blue crepe with a tight, buttoned bodice, a halo-shaped hat of the same color, shoes and gloves to match. At her throat was a tremendous diamond-&-sapphire brooch. #wallissimpson #kingedward #edwardwallis #royalfamily #royalwedding #london

A post shared by @ wedding_power on May 21, 2018 at 1:38am PDT