Princ se s ljubavnicom krio na Kornatima, goli su bili na Rabu

NEW: When Wallis Simpson married The Duke of Windsor on 3 June 1937, she should have become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Windsor. But, she was denied the style with her husband bitterly commenting that it was a “nice wedding present.” So why was she denied the style of HRH, and how did King George VI manage it? #linkinbio #hrh #wallissimpson #duchessofwindsor #royalwomen #princess #royalfamily #britishroyals

A post shared by Mo (@historyroyalwmn) on Jan 22, 2020 at 6:52am PST