Rakitić: Ma ne vjerujemo da je Reyes otišao! Svi smo u šoku...

Foto: JON NAZCA/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL

Men carry the coffin containing the body of Spanish footballer Reyes in Seville Men carry the coffin containing the body of Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, who died aged 35 in a traffic accident, outside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca JON NAZCA