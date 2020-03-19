Vježbajte kod kuće uz super aplikacije - potpuno besplatno
Teretane i fitness centri diljem svijeta privremeno zatvaraju svoja vrata zbog koronavirusa, a nekoliko fitness trenera na određeno razdoblje besplatno nudi svoje aplikacije za vježbanje
Zbog toga nekoliko fitness trenera besplatno nudi, za određeni period svoje aplikacije za vježbanje kako biste mogli ostati u kondiciji.
Bez obzira vježbate li ili ne ove vježbe održavati će vam kondiciju u samoizolaciji.
1. Ako volite aerobik
Zaplešite, održite kondiciju i smanjite stres uz 305 Fitness koji će svakog dana u 12:00 objavljivati nove plesne korake na svom Youtube kanalu. Vježbe su kompilacije aerobik fitnessa i toniranja mišića.
Ako ste ljubitelj aerobika upalite svoje omiljene hitove i zaplešite uz 305 Fitness.
2. Yoga
Aplikacija Jessamyn Stanleysa, Underbelly Yoga nudi 14 dana probnog razdoblja za nove korisnike. Ako niste upoznati s aplikacijom, yogu vježbajte u tri koraka: zrak (kako biste naučili mirno i spokojno disati), zemlja (da naučite povezati disanje s pokretima yoge) i vatra (da poboljšate pokrete i bolje ih naučite).
Cilj je postići mir u umu i tijelu koji je potreban uoči panike koja vlada diljem svijeta.
3. Jednostavne vježbe
Sve do sada vježbe na Peloton aplikaciji izvodile su se s njihovom opremom, ali zahvaljujući 90 dana besplatnog korištenja aplikacije od sada njihove vježbe možete izvoditi i bez opreme. Aplikacija nudi mnogo vježbi istezanja i yoge sa stručnim trenerima.
4. Kućne vježbe
Fit Body aplikacija idealna je za ljubitelje kućnih treninga. Aplikacija je narednih 30 dana besplatna, a sve što trebate napraviti je upisati kod DAJEITALIA prilikom kupnje.
5. Lagane vježbe, istezanje, vježbe za brže topljenje kilograma
Aplikacija Down Dog bit će besplatna za korištenje do 01. travnja, a nudi jogu za početnike, vježbe istezanja, vježbe za mišiće i cijelo tijelo te vježbe za brže topljenje kilograma.
6. Za topljenje kilograma
Aplikacija Tone It Up nudi inspirativne i efektivne fitness treninge, uključujući vježbe uživo i video vježbe u trajanju od 10 do 14 minuta. Za nove korisnike aplikacija će biti besplatna sljedećih 30 dana.
7. Boks
Za ljubitelje boksa i za sve one koji žele naučiti osnove boksanja onda je aplikacija Fight Camp idealna za vas. Na svom Youtube kanalu su objavili mnogo video zapisa besplatnih vježbi i osnova boksa bez opreme.
