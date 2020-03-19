Vježbajte kod kuće uz super aplikacije - potpuno besplatno

Teretane i fitness centri diljem svijeta privremeno zatvaraju svoja vrata zbog korona virusa.

1. Ako volite aerobik

Zbog toga nekoliko fitness trenera besplatno nudi, za određeni period svoje aplikacije za vježbanje kako biste mogli ostati u kondiciji.Bez obzira vježbate li ili ne ove vježbe održavati će vam kondiciju u samoizolaciji.

Zaplešite, održite kondiciju i smanjite stres uz 305 Fitness koji će svakog dana u 12:00 objavljivati nove plesne korake na svom Youtube kanalu. Vježbe su kompilacije aerobik fitnessa i toniranja mišića.

Ako ste ljubitelj aerobika upalite svoje omiljene hitove i zaplešite uz 305 Fitness.

2. Yoga

Aplikacija Jessamyn Stanleysa, Underbelly Yoga nudi 14 dana probnog razdoblja za nove korisnike. Ako niste upoznati s aplikacijom, yogu vježbajte u tri koraka: zrak (kako biste naučili mirno i spokojno disati), zemlja (da naučite povezati disanje s pokretima yoge) i vatra (da poboljšate pokrete i bolje ih naučite).

Cilj je postići mir u umu i tijelu koji je potreban uoči panike koja vlada diljem svijeta.

3. Jednostavne vježbe

Sve do sada vježbe na Peloton aplikaciji izvodile su se s njihovom opremom, ali zahvaljujući 90 dana besplatnog korištenja aplikacije od sada njihove vježbe možete izvoditi i bez opreme. Aplikacija nudi mnogo vježbi istezanja i yoge sa stručnim trenerima.

4. Kućne vježbe

Fit Body aplikacija idealna je za ljubitelje kućnih treninga. Aplikacija je narednih 30 dana besplatna, a sve što trebate napraviti je upisati kod DAJEITALIA prilikom kupnje.

5. Lagane vježbe, istezanje, vježbe za brže topljenje kilograma

Aplikacija Down Dog bit će besplatna za korištenje do 01. travnja, a nudi jogu za početnike, vježbe istezanja, vježbe za mišiće i cijelo tijelo te vježbe za brže topljenje kilograma.

6. Za topljenje kilograma

Aplikacija Tone It Up nudi inspirativne i efektivne fitness treninge, uključujući vježbe uživo i video vježbe u trajanju od 10 do 14 minuta. Za nove korisnike aplikacija će biti besplatna sljedećih 30 dana.

7. Boks

Za ljubitelje boksa i za sve one koji žele naučiti osnove boksanja onda je aplikacija Fight Camp idealna za vas. Na svom Youtube kanalu su objavili mnogo video zapisa besplatnih vježbi i osnova boksa bez opreme.

