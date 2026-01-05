Film 'Jedna bitka za drugom' proglasili su najboljim filmom na dodjeli 'Critics Choice 2026'

Počela je sezona filmskih i televizijskih dodjela nagrada! Otvorila ju je u nedjelju navečer komičarka Chelsea Handler u Santa Monici, koja je četvrtu godinu zaredom vodila dodjelu 'Critics Choice Awardsa'. Najviše razloga za slavlje imao je film 'Jedna bitka za drugom', koji je osvojio kipić za najbolji film, dok je Paul Thomas Anderson za isto ostvarenje nagrađen kao najbolji redatelj.

Čak četiri nagrade odnijeli su filmovi 'Grešnici' i 'Frankenstein'. 'Grešnici' je trijumfirao u novoj kategoriji za najbolji casting i ansambl, a kući je odnio i nagrade za najboljeg mladog glumca, originalni scenarij i glazbu, javlja The Hollywood Reporter.

'Frankenstein' je, pak, osvojio nagrade za najboljeg sporednog glumca (Jacob Elordi), najbolju scenografiju, najbolju kostimografiju i najbolju frizuru i šminku.

U glavnim glumačkim kategorijama slavili su Timothée Chalamet za ulogu u filmu 'Marty Veličanstveni' i Jessie Buckley za 'Hamnet'. Nagrade za najbolje sporedne uloge pripale su Jacobu Elordiju za 'Frankenstein' i Amy Madigan za film 'Trenutak nestajanja'.

Pjesma 'Golden' iz Netflixova filma 'KPop Demon Hunters' proglašena je najboljom pjesmom, a film je osvojio i nagradu za najbolji animirani film.

U televizijskim kategorijama dominirale su serije 'Adolescence' kao najbolja miniserija s čak tri glumačke nagrade, 'The Pitt' kao najbolja dramska serija te 'The Studio' kao najbolja humoristična serija. Nagradu za najbolji talk show odnio je 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

U nastavku pogledajte popis svih pobjednika u filmskim i televizijskim kategorijama.

Najbolji film

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Snovi na tračnicama (Netflix)

Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolji glumac

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton - Snovi na tračnicama (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)

Najbolja glumica

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Benicio Del Toro - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Elle Fanning - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Ariana Grande - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Amy Madigan - Trenutak nestajanja (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Najbolji mladi glumac / glumica

Everett Blunck - The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher - Trenutak nestajanja (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman - Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye - Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Najbolji redatelj

Paul Thomas Anderson - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Joachim Trier - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Ryan Coogler - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger - Trenutak nestajanja (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimentalna vrijednost (Neon)

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

Paul Thomas Anderson - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Snovi na tračnicama (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee - No Other Choice (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Will Tracy - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Najbolji casting i ansambl

Nina Gold - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolja filmska fotografija

Claudio Miranda - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso - Snovi na tračnicama (Netflix)

Najbolja scenografija

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis - Fantastična četvorka: Prvi koraci (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolja montaža

Kirk Baxter - Kuća dinamita (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Andy Jurgensen - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman - The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Najbolja kostimografija

Kate Hawley - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh - Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella - Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolja frizura i šminka

Flora Moody, John Nolan - 28 godina kasnije (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal - Smashing Machine: Život u ringu (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins - Trenutak nestajanja (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolji vizualni efekti

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Vatra i pepeo (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall - Nemoguća misija: Konačna odmazda (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams - Superman (Warner Bros.)

Najbolji dizajn kaskaderskih scena

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood - Nemoguća misija: Konačna odmazda (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys - Warfare (A24)

Najbolji animirani film

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootropola 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Najbolja komedija

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

Goli pištolj (Paramount)

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

Najbolji film na stranom jeziku

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sirat (Neon)

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Najbolja pjesma

'Drive' - Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin - F1 (Apple Original Films)

'Golden' - Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

'I Lied to You' - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

'Clothed by the Sun' - Daniel Blumberg - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

'Snovi na tračnicama' - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Snovi na tračnicama (Netflix)

'The Girl in the Bubble' - Stephen Schwartz - Zlica: Zauvijek (Universal Pictures)

Najbolja filmska glazba

Hans Zimmer - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Max Richter - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin - Marty Veličanstveni (A24)

Jonny Greenwood - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Najbolji dizajn zvuka

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor - Jedna bitka za drugom (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler - Grešnici (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas - Sirat (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner - Warfare (A24)

Najbolja dramska serija

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

Najbolji glumac u dramskoj seriji

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo - Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Najbolja glumica u dramskoj seriji

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji

Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris - Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Greta Lee - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall - Matlock (CBS)

Najbolja humoristična serija

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Najbolji glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgard - Murderbot (Apple TV)

Najbolja glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman - Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez - The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Danielle Brooks - Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Justine Lupe - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)

Najbolja ograničena serija

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Najbolji TV film

Bridget Jones: Luda za njim (Peacock)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

Najbolji glumac u miniseriji ili TV filmu

Michael Chernus - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Najbolja glumica u miniseriji ili TV filmu

Jessica Biel - The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger - Bridget Jones: Luda za njim (Peacock)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u miniseriji ili TV filmu

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Wagner Moura - Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef - Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u miniseriji ili TV filmu

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore - Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Najbolja serija na stranom jeziku

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (Mubi)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Najbolja animirana serija

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Najbolji talk show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Najbolja zabavna emisija

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Najbolji komičarski specijal

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)